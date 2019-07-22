Wrong information should not be recorded here in the house: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Monday said allegations made by BJP MLA CT Ravi that he had left JD (S) was false, adding that wrong information should not be recorded in the Assembly.

"CT Ravi does not have the proper information. I did not leave JD(S), I was expelled. After that, I did not join Congress immediately. I was trying to form a regional party. I was expelled from JD(S) in May 2005. I joined Congress in 2006. Wrong information should not be recorded here," Siddaramaih said in the Vidhan Soudha here.

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah said that while it is up to the Assembly Speaker to take a call on a confidence motion they have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

"The Speaker will take a call on a confidence motion. We have already said that we will prove the confidence in Vidhana Soudha. The case is pending in Supreme Court. We have also filed the petition, most probably tomorrow Supreme Court will hear our plea," he told reporters earlier.

Meanwhile the Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asked the MLAs of both the parties to not give long speeches and stick to the time alloted to them.

"Each member will speak only for 10 minutes. Don't make me say this again and again," Kumar said.

The Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

