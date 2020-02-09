'Wrongly reported': Tamilaruvi Manian dismisses report on Rajinikanth launching political party in April

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A top office-bearer of a political outfit affiliated to Rajinikanth's fan club on Sunday refuted reports that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth may launch his political party this April.

"It has been wrongly reported. I was misquoted. I did not say that Rajinikanth would start his party in April and by the first week of September, the actor will begin a state-wide tour to meet and explain to the people his political plans," Tamilaruvi Manian told ANI over phone.

Manian described as a political strategist to Rajinikanth on routine affairs also claimed that he has "no right" to speak on behalf of the superstar.

"There is a lot of difference between "Maybe and he will be". I am a founder of Gandhiya Makkal Iyyakkam. It is Rajinikanth who is going to launch a party. He has to disclose it, I am no one. I am just his friend," Manian said.

This comes in the wake of reports quoting Manian as saying that Rajinikanth could launch his party in April although he was "not sure of the exact date".

Rajinikanth had first announced his willingness to form a political party in December 2017.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to Assembly elections in 2021. (ANI)