Yashodhara welcomes Jyotiraditya's decision to quit Congress, calls it 'ghar wapasi'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt and Madhavrao's sister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, on Tuesday welcomed his nephew's decision to quit Congress by calling it a "ghar wapasi" (home coming).

She said the bold move of quitting Congress by Jyotiraditya has been taken in the national interest.

Speaking to media, BJP leader Yashodhara said: "I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi'. Madhavrao Scindia had started his political career with Jan Sangh. Jyotiraditya was being neglected in Congress."

"Rajmata's blood took the decision in the national interest, the new country will be formed, now every distance has been reduced. I warmly welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia's bold move to leave the Congress," Yashodhara tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

It is to mention that March 10, the day when Jyotiraditya quit Congress, also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of his late father Madhavrao.

"Greetings on the birth anniversary of my elder brother Srimanta Madhavrao Scindia. Dada, you have always inspired me to move selflessly on the path of public service. I know your affection and blessings are still leading me on this difficult service path," she further wrote.

Jyotiraditya, who had served the Congress for 18 years, resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that "it is time to move on."



Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)