Sitaram Yechury
Yechury leaves for J-K, says Satya Pal Malik's remark on Congress 'not acceptable'

By Amit Kumar (ANI) | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday morning left for Srinagar to meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.
Before leaving for Srinagar, Yechury stated that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's remark on Wednesday against Congress is not acceptable.
"The office of the Governor is not supposed to be used for such comments. In a democracy, everybody has a right to have their opinion. That's their fundamental right and that is the right of their liberty. And if that is attacked in this manner by somebody who is occupying the office of a Governor, that is something which is not acceptable," Yechury told ANI at the Delhi Airport.
While addressing media in Srinagar on Wednesday, Malik said, "The Congress party has not cleared its stand on Jammu and Kashmir so far. In the coming elections, its competitors need not say anything. They will just call Congress leaders the supporters of Article 370 and then people will beat them with shoes."
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet Tarigami. However, it said that the Left leader's visit should only be to meet Tarigami as a friend and not for any political purpose.
On August 24, Yechury had filed a habeas corpus petition in the apex court for protection of Tarigami, who is allegedly under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since the central government abrogated provisions of Article 370.
Tarigami is a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and has served as a four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
The writ petition was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, according to a statement by the CPI(M). (ANI)

