Yechury moves SC for production of detained CPI(M) leader Tarigami

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court for production of party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who has been under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since the Central Government abrogated provisions of Article 370.

Yechury had travelled to Srinagar earlier this month to visit Tarigami but was denied entry.

Tarigami is a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and has served as a four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The writ petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the CPI(M) said.

Notably, a delegation of opposition leaders is scheduled to visit Srinagar later in the day. (ANI)

