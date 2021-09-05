Yechury says Left parties support Kisan Mahapanchayat, demands Centre to listen to farmers' demands

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday extended the full support of his party and other left parties to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, asserting that it is unfortunate that Central government is not ready to listen to their demands.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "Our party CPI-M and all the Left parties are in the support of this Mahapanchayat. Our main demand is to repeal the three black laws that were passed in Parliament. Our second demand is minimum support price should be given legally to farmers as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission."

"This farmers movement is growing and spreading all over the country but sadly, the central government is not even ready to negotiate with them. They are our 'Annadatas'. They keep us all alive and the government does not care to listen to them. This kind of merciless government has not been seen in India till date," said Yechury.

Responding to a question on BJP MP Varun Gandhi's suggestion of the need to start re-engaging with the farmers in a respectful manner, Yechuri stated that Varun's recommendation is in line with their demands but his party is working against the interest of the farmers.

"He is asking for what we have been demanding but why is he in such a party who is working against the farmer's interests?" questioned Yechury.



Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi on Sunday came out in support of protesting farmers and said that the Centre should understand the pain of farmers.

Targetting the Central government despite being a BJP MP, Gandhi has defended Kisan MahaPanchayat and suggested the central government to re-enter into negotiations with farmers.

"Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground," tweeted Varun.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha organised a Kisan Mahapanchayat today in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh against the three central farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from across states gathered at GIC Grounds to participate in the Mahapanchayat today. Security personnel in large numbers were deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

