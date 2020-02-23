Yechury slams Centre for ignoring Kejriwal for Melania Trump's Delhi school visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday slammed the central government after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name was dropped from the list of dignitaries to be present during US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school.

"Melania Trump is visiting the school to see the 'happiness curriculum', which was started and implemented by the Kejriwal government in the schools. But the Delhi government has been kept out of the picture by the Modi government. This is something completely unacceptable," said Yechury while speaking to ANI.

Kejriwal and city government's Education Minister Manish Sisodia's names were dropped from the school event where Melania Trump is scheduled to visit on February 25.



Sources claim that both were to attend the programme since the school comes under the government of Delhi.



US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25.



Melania after reaching Hyderabad House here on February 25 will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children. The school is getting ready to welcome the US First Lady.



The school, which is situated in the residential area of Moti Bagh, will have massive security arrangements as well. Multi-layered security will be provided to her apart from the security cover of the US agencies.



After meeting kids, she is expected to attend famous Happiness Classes started by the Delhi government. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)

