Yechury writes to Gehlot, seeks action against `aggressive lawlessness' by Sikar police

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding urgent action against 'aggressive lawlessness' by Sikar Police which entered the party office 'without a warrant' and arrested party leaders.

Yechury said the party leaders were dragged from the office. "The action of the police was totally unacceptable," said Yechury in the letter, which was written on Friday and released to media on Saturday.

"I am writing to you to express my strong protest and condemnation of the actions of the Sikar police on August 28. In an unprecedented action, hordes of uniformed policemen illegally entered the office of the CPI-M, arrested former MLAs and leaders. Comrades Amra Ram and Pema Ram and dragged out scores of others who were in the office," he said.

Yechury said while Amra Ram was released, Pema Ram was taken into custody and had to apply for bail, which was granted to him the following day in court.

"The police dared to enter the CPI-M office without any warrant in a display of aggressive lawlessness. This is totally unacceptable. I request you to take urgent action against those responsible," he said.

The CPI-M leader said he had also learnt that the police dealt in a brutal way with young men and women students, who were peacefully demonstrating against what they consider was a manipulation of the results of a women's college.

"Young women were manhandled by male police. Press photographs and videos show the extent of the brutality leading to several students suffering fractures. I hope you will take immediate action against those responsible," he said. (ANI)