Yechury writes to J-K Governor after SC allows him to meet Tarigami

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik stating that he has been asked by the Supreme Court to visit the Valley to meet party leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami and he should be allowed to be accompanied by a personal attendant.

Yechury said in the letter that he intends to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and sought an early reply so that travel arrangements could be made.

"The Supreme Court of India, in an order delivered today, has asked me to go to Kashmir and visit my colleague Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami and file an affidavit on my return to the court detailing his health condition. In pursuance of the orders of the apex court, I have decided to come to Srinagar tomorrow and meet Tarigami," Yechury said.

He said a personal attendant would also be accompanying me as he was not keeping good health and requires assistance.

"Since I am coming there in pursuance of the directions of the Supreme Court, I hope that I will be permitted a personal attendant. An early reply is solicited to facilitate travel arrangements," Yechury said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet Tarigami, a former party MLA.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said: "We will permit you to go. You are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else."

The top court said that Yechury's visit should only be to meet Tarigami as a friend and not for any political purpose.

Yechury had filed a habeas corpus petition in the court for producing Tarigami, who is allegedly under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370. (ANI)

