Yeddyurappa sworn in as CM

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:58 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was on Friday swon in as Karnataka Chief Minister, three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.
At a ceremony boycotted by the Congress and the JD(S), the 76-year-old leader, who becomes the 25 chief minister of the state, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Outgoing chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also kept away.
Yeddyurappa, who was taking oath of office for the fourth time, was the only to be sworn in today. He would induct more ministers once he proves his majority, which he has been asked to do by July 31.
The six-time MLA, a strong Lingayat leader from Shivamoga, was chief minister for three years between 2008 and 2011 while the other two times he could not last beyond 7 days and two days.
Former chief minister S M Krishna, who had joined BJP more than three years ago, BJP General Secrtary V Murlidhar Rao, party MPs Shoba Karandlaje and Tejasvi Surya were among the prominent people who attended the function.
In a surprise development, the BJP, which was earlier said to have been cautious about staking claim to form the government in view of the uncertainty over the fate of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, gave the go ahead to Yeddyurappa, who he said he was going to meet the Governor on the instructions of party President Amit Shah and Working President J P Nadda.
After meeting the Governor, he said he has been asked to prove his majority by Julyl 31.
An hour ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, he addressed the BJP workers at the party office here, after which he offered prayers at Kadu Malleshwara temple in Bengaluru.
Yeddyurappa first took charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2007 but could hold on to the post for mere seven days as the JD(S) withdrew support and President's rule was imposed in the state. He again made way to the coveted post in 2008, but owing to corruption charges failed to complete a full term.
During his second term, he held the post from May 2008 to July 2011. He had to resign following accusations of corruption in illegal land deregulation notification scam.

Thereafter in 2012, he formed a new party "Karnataka Praja Paksha" but rejoined the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which he got elected from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.
In 2018, the BJP veteran again jostled his way to the top post in the state but could not rule the state for more than a week as his party failed to garner a majority.
Earlier this week, the Congress-JD(S) government fell on the floor of the Assembly when it lost the confidence motion by 6 votes. The motion moved by Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition leading to its defeat. (ANI)

