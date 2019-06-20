Yeddyurappa took Rs 20 crore from JSW: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa had taken Rs 20 crore cheque from the JSW Steel when he was the state CM.

"I'll discuss everything in the Assembly session. BS Yeddyurappa got a cheque of Rs 20 Cr for offering land deal sale to Jindal steel works. I know the truth and I'll speak," Kumaraswamy told media here onTuesday.

Notably last year, the CBI court had acquitted Yeddyurappa, his sons, son-in-law and nine others in the corruption case filed against them over alleged receipt of Rs 20 crore.

Kumaraswamy's allegation comes at the time when BJP is attacking the Congress-JDS coalition government over the cabinet's recent decision to convert the lease of 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to JSW Steel into a sale.

The state unit Yeddyurappa and other party leaders protested against JSW land-cum-sale deal by holding an all-night dharna here on Friday.

The BJP has alleged that the state government would get kickbacks once the deal is finalised.

The Karnataka Cabinet recently decided to execute the absolute sale of land to JSW Steel, which is based out of Vijayanagar in Ballari district in the state.

According to the decision, the lease of 3,667 acres land to JSW Steel would be converted into a permanent sale in accordance with the initial agreement. (ANI)








