Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. File photo/ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. File photo/ANI

Yediyurappa asks JC Madhu Swamy to not make comments against Kuruba community

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:55 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Amidst the controversy over the renaming of the Kanakadasa Circle, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy to abstain from making any statements against the Kuruba community.
The Chief Minister, through a note released on Wednesday, stated that he had already apologised for the renaming of the circle.
"I urge the Kuruba community to maintain peace and not to take the law in their own hands," Yediyurappa said.
He also stated that after the conclusion of the Assembly by-polls a new circle will be built and named after Kanakadasa.
Leaders of the backward Kuruba community and its members had reacted sharply to the dropping of the name 'Kanakadasa' from a circle in Huliyar. They had also alleged that the Law Minister had disrespected the pointiff from their side during the peace meet.
The community alleged that Madhu Swamy was behind the act and demanded his removal from the Cabinet. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 07:05 IST

Odisha: Narasingha Mishra moves breach of privilege motion...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and MLA from Bolangir, Narasingha Mishra moved a breach of privilege motion against Odisha State BJP vice President and spokesperson Golak Mohapatra for misinterpreting his statement on Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:30 IST

Telangana: 3-year-old dies after falling in vessel filled with sambar

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A 3-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after falling into a vessel filled with hot sambar (stew), according to Cyberabad police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:29 IST

COAI welcomes Union Cabinet's move to ease stress on telecom...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for the proposal of mitigating financial stress being faced by the telecom services sector in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:24 IST

Hyderabad: 19-year-old student goes missing at lake, rescue ops underway

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Police have launched a rescue operation to locate a B-Tech student from an engineering college, who went missing at a lake in Pridhvipur village.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 05:18 IST

JNUSU urges MHRD to remove Vice-Chancellor to solve university crisis

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) blamed the Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for the continuance of the crisis in the university and urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to remove him from his post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:57 IST

Odisha govt appoints IPS Abhaya as new DGP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Odisha government-appointed senior IPS officer Abhaya as the Director-General of Police (DGP) Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:54 IST

Union Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for removing...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the proposal that has been approved under Rule 12 of the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961 with regard to removing difficulty arising in giving effect to the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmi

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:51 IST

Union Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for orders issued by...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave ex-post facto approval for the orders issued by the President of India under Section 103 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 to remove the difficulties that have arisen in giving effect to the

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:47 IST

Cong-NCP to hold joint meeting on govt formation today: Chavan

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): To put an end to the political stalemate in Maharashtra, both Congress and NCP leaders are going to hold a meeting at 10 am on Thursday, following which there will be a joint meeting of the two parties in the afternoon, said NCP leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:22 IST

MP: Daughter made to wait for 12-hours for delivery at govt...

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP MLA from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, Sitaram Adivasi, alleged that his pregnant daughter was made to wait for more than 12 hours when she was admitted for delivery at the district hospital in Sheopur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:06 IST

Pune: Leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field in Nagargaon village

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Three leopard cubs were rescued and returned to their mother by the Wildlife SOS and Forest department team from a sugarcane field in Nagargaon village in Shirur range here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:58 IST

Cabinet approves extension of pharmaceuticals purchase policy

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Pharmaceuticals Purchase Policy (PPP) for pharmaceutical Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) till their closure or strategic disinvestment.

Read More
iocl