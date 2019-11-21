Yediyurappa asks JC Madhu Swamy to not make comments against Kuruba community

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Amidst the controversy over the renaming of the Kanakadasa Circle, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy to abstain from making any statements against the Kuruba community.

The Chief Minister, through a note released on Wednesday, stated that he had already apologised for the renaming of the circle.

"I urge the Kuruba community to maintain peace and not to take the law in their own hands," Yediyurappa said.

He also stated that after the conclusion of the Assembly by-polls a new circle will be built and named after Kanakadasa.

Leaders of the backward Kuruba community and its members had reacted sharply to the dropping of the name 'Kanakadasa' from a circle in Huliyar. They had also alleged that the Law Minister had disrespected the pointiff from their side during the peace meet.

The community alleged that Madhu Swamy was behind the act and demanded his removal from the Cabinet. (ANI)