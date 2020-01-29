Yediyurappa government has gone bankrupt, no money for development works: Cong leader Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka has gone bankrupt and doesn't have money for any developmental works.

Attacking the state government, Parameshwara said: "This government does not have money. That's the reason they are not starting development work in the state and in Bengaluru."

"We are going through traffic problems every day. Many other development works need to be kick-started but this government hasn't got up to work," he said.

There may be differences with other parties and MLAs but the government should work and should think about the people of the state, he said.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa is picking and choosing MLAs to release funds while cutting funds of Congress MLAs, which clearly shows the hatred politics he is doing, added former Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI).