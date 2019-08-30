Yediyurappa indulging in vindictive politics: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for indulging in "vindictive politics" after coming to power.

"My great friend Chief Minister Yediyurappa had said in the Assembly that he will not indulge in the vindictive politics, but now after assuming the office he has sown the seed of vindictiveness," he told media person, before leaving for the national capital to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

The Congress leader also contended that the projects started by the erstwhile Congress-JD(S) coalition government have either been stalled or cancelled by the incumbent state government.

"Vindictive action has been going on against all the legislators of the Congress and JD(S). Several BJP leaders and party workers are forcing the government officials to either stall the projects or cancel them," Shivakumar added.

The Congress leader was summoned by the law enforcement agency last night and was asked to appear before it in the afternoon today.

He was summoned hours after the Karnataka High Court declined his plea seeking a stay on the investigating agency's previous summons, issued to him on December 2018 in the case.

Earlier today, asserting that the money recovered by the agencies from his residence was earned by him, he said, "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, committed a murder or indulged in corruption."

He also downplayed the allegations of corruptions levelled against him.

"I have been a law-abiding citizen all my life, have always respected the law. I have got notices from agencies on different issues, I have answered everything and if they want more answers then I will give," he asserted. (ANI)

