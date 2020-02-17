Yediyurappa likely to expand his cabinet again

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Days after 10 MLAs were inducted in the Cabinet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to expand his Cabinet again as some BJP MLAs are unhappy, said BJP sources.

Several leaders including Umesh Katti, CP Yogeshwar, Raju Gowda and MP Renukacharya are miffed over the recent cabinet expansion, claim sources.

On February 6, ST Somashekar, Ramesh Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, BA (Byrathi) Basavaraj, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, Hasavanagowda C Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant Balasaheb Patil took oath as ministers.

It should be noted that many MLAs had won the by-polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in December last year after switching loyalties from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress.

In the December 5 by-polls held in 15 Assembly constituencies, the BJP had won 12, while Congress managed to bag only two. One seat was won by an Independent candidate while the JDS drew a blank. (ANI)

