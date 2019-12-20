Yediyurappa says Citizenship Amendment Act does not discriminate on basis of religion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday appealed people to maintain calm over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said it does not discriminate among people on the basis of religion.

Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said CAA does not impact people of the country and is applicable to refugees from three neighboring countries who seek citizenship.

"CAA does not discriminate between people on the basis of religion. Citizenship is accorded on the basis of their nationality and not on the basis of religion or caste," he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that Opposition parties, who were opposing the Act, were doing it for political reasons and people of the country were intelligent enough to understand their motto.

He said the Citizenship Amendment Act is applicable throughout the country. "There is no question of states rejecting it. As a member of the federal set up, every state is bound by the constitution," he said.

According to sources in Chief Minister's Office, Yediyurappa has directed the police not to resort to lathi-charge on protestors. (ANI)

