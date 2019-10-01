Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. File photo/ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. File photo/ANI

Yediyurappa should be cautious of the snakes and scorpions in politics, says JDU leaders Sa Ra Mahesh

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:57 IST

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has formed his government after a lot of efforts and therefore he should be cautious of the "snakes and scorpions" active in the state politics, said former tourism minister and JD(S) leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Tuesday.
"Yediyurappa is already in trouble due to three groups in the BJP. The first is of the disqualified MLAs, the second is Yediyurappa haters in BJP and third, the dissatisfied MLAs in his party.
Therefore, he must be very careful and cautious of the snakes and scorpions," Mahesh told reporters here.
The former revenue minister was commenting over a question about speculations of alleged rift in the BJP over ticket distribution for the bye-assembly elections.
The JD(S) leader also accused the ruling BJP government of plotting to get former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy trapped in the phone tapping case.
"There is a strategic plan going on in BJP to make sure HD Kumaraswamy is trapped in the phone tapping case. Its revenue minister, R Ashoka is speaking like a CBI spokesperson, he should clarify how he is getting information about the ongoing investigation," Mahesh said.
Earlier in August, the CBI had registered a case, on the request of Karnataka government in connection with alleged illegal telephone interception of several ruling politicians and government officers.
The Karnataka government had issued an order entrusting inquiry and investigation of alleged illegal telephone interception during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government to the CBI.
The allegations of illegal phone tapping against HD Kumaraswamy initially stormed in after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs, who were later disqualified from their respective parties, claimed that the former chief minister got their phones tapped.
However, Kumaraswamy has denied all the allegations and said that he was ready to face any investigation into the alleged phone tapping case. (ANI)

