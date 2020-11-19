Yediyurappa speaks to BJP leaders, says 'decision on K'taka cabinet expansion in 2-3 days'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he has spoken to party leaders and a decision on the expansion of the state cabinet will be taken in the next two-three days.

Yediyurappa added that he will abide by the decision of party workers in this regard.

"I have spoken with the leaders of the party, I will get to know in 2-3 days. I will abide by whatever is decided them," Yediyurappa told reporters here when asked about cabinet expansion in the state.

The Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said: "A discussion was held on Cabinet expansion which will be cleared by him (JP Nadda) in the next two to three days. We have also discussed various issues including the development of the state." (ANI)