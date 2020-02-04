Yediyurappa stopped 'Anna Bhagya scheme' in Karnataka, alleges UT Khader

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Congress MLA UT Khader on Tuesday alleged that B.S. Yediyurappa-led government has stopped providing free food to poor families under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme from last two months which was started by the Congress in the state.

"Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had started a scheme 'Anna Bhagya' under which free rice and wheat to 494 education institutions, NGOs, and old age homes were provided and the present government has stopped providing benefits to the poor people," said the MLA.

Alleging that the present government has stopped with the scheme Khadar said, "From last two months the government has stopped providing free food to the institutes and NGOs."

Khadar further demanded to restart the scheme to help the poor students.

"They should restart the scheme which supports poor students and old age houses, or congress will protest if the scheme is not restarted."

Last year in August, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had said that his government has no plans to stop any "pro-people schemes" including Anna Bhagya.

"Our government has no plans to scrap any of the pro-people schemes. Our Government is a pro-people Government. I have already signed the file to release grants to continue the "Anna Bhagya scheme" the twitter handle of Karnataka Chief Minister's Office had quoted him as saying. (ANI)

