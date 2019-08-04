Yediyurappa to hold talks with PM, BJP chief before Cabinet expansion: Jagadish Shettar

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss the formation of his Cabinet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

"Tomorrow or day after tomorrow our CM BS Yediyurappa is going to Delhi. He will discuss the formation of the Cabinet in Karnataka with our national president and the Prime Minister. Within a short period, the Cabinet will be formed, according to my information," Shettar told ANI here.

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JDS government after it lost the trust vote. However, his Cabinet is yet to be constituted.

He is likely to visit New Delhi on August 6.

Shettar also rubbished former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's claims that he was thinking of quitting politics as he "got into politics by mistake".

"We should not take all these statements seriously because Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are doing drama. Whenever they lose an election, they always cry and announce retirement from politics," Shettar said.

"I have heard these things so many times. Deve Gowda's family always gives statements like that. They act entirely differently," he added. (ANI)

