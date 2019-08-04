Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar speaking to ANI at Hubli on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar speaking to ANI at Hubli on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Yediyurappa to hold talks with PM, BJP chief before Cabinet expansion: Jagadish Shettar

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:10 IST

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss the formation of his Cabinet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Delhi.
"Tomorrow or day after tomorrow our CM BS Yediyurappa is going to Delhi. He will discuss the formation of the Cabinet in Karnataka with our national president and the Prime Minister. Within a short period, the Cabinet will be formed, according to my information," Shettar told ANI here.
Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JDS government after it lost the trust vote. However, his Cabinet is yet to be constituted.
He is likely to visit New Delhi on August 6.
Shettar also rubbished former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's claims that he was thinking of quitting politics as he "got into politics by mistake".
"We should not take all these statements seriously because Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are doing drama. Whenever they lose an election, they always cry and announce retirement from politics," Shettar said.
"I have heard these things so many times. Deve Gowda's family always gives statements like that. They act entirely differently," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:02 IST

Bihar: 4 children die in wall collapse in Banka

Banka (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): At least four children allegedly died while another was critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in Tilwari village area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:54 IST

Vice President calls for strengthening library movement

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkiah Naidu on Sunday called for strengthening library movement from universities to villages, which should become the people's movement like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:50 IST

Gujarat: 8 NDRF teams, 2 IAF helicopters carrying out rescue...

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed on Sunday to carry out rescue operations after water burst into cities as rivers swelled owing to days of incessant rains across the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:43 IST

ISRO releases video showing images captured by Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a video showing images captured by the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:20 IST

TN: Aadi Festival celebrations at Parvatha Varthni Amman Shrine...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Women in large numbers offered prayers to Goddess Parvathavarthini shrine at Ramanathaswami Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Goa: CM praises bill allowing women to work in night shifts

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hailed the recent law passed by the state legislative assembly which allows women in the state to work in night shifts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Students of NIT Srinagar leave for respective states

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Days after Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory curtailing the stay of Amarnath Yatris and tourists in the Valley, students of National Institutes of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, who were asked to vacate the college premises, have reached

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:09 IST

Siliguri: BSF seizes cough syrup, cattle worth over Rs 3 lakh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and cattle worth Rs 3,11,321 from different border areas in the intervening night of August 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:08 IST

Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:06 IST

'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Israel greets India on Friendship Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Israel greeted India in a unique manner on Sunday. Israel Embassy in India tweeted: "Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights."

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:05 IST

Bengaluru Mayor fined for using plastic, despite a ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was at the receiving end for flouting a campaign that she had launched herself!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:04 IST

We don't need any coalition now: H D Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a blow to the Congress in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that JD (S) will fight the upcoming elections in the state on its own.

Read More
iocl