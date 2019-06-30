Yoga was not just practiced, but celebrated collectively: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded citizens for celebrating the 5th Yoga Day on June 21 with fervour and enthusiasm, while mentioning that Yoga was not just practiced everywhere, but celebrated collectively across the world.

"Once again, Yoga Day was celebrated together with fervour and enthusiasm, there were instances of three-four generations of each family coming together to participate on Yoga Day," he said while addressing the nation in the first episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' after assuming office.

"There must hardly be a place where a human being exists without a bond with Yoga; Yoga has assumed such an iconic form," he added.

It should be noted that it was the Indian Prime Minister who, during his first address at the UN General Assembly in 2014, had proposed celebrating June 21 as Yoga Day. This proposal was unanimously accepted by member countries.

This year, the Prime Minister performed asanas on Yoga Day with around 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi. He was accompanied by personnel of the armed and paramilitary forces.

At the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, Modi had urged the world to embrace yoga by making it part of daily routine, asserting that the focus must be wellness as well as protection from illness.

In his first address after being re-elected, the Prime Minister also spoke out the Emergency period, water crisis and his Kedarnath Yatra. (ANI)

