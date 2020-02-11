Yogendra Yadav congratulates AAP for victory in Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Aam Adami Party (AAP) for the victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, which he said was "well-deserved".

"Congratulations Aam Aadmi Party for a well-deserved victory in the face of dirty tricks of the regime and a docile Election Commission," Yadav, a former AAP leader, tweeted.

Yadav, a noted political commentator, also congratulated the voters for not letting the BJP's "vitriolic" campaign based on communal hatred becoming a template for other state elections.

"Congratulations to people of Delhi for defeating the most vitriolic campaign of communal hatred in recent times and stopping it from becoming a national template," he added. (ANI)

