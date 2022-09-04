Yogendra Yadav steps down from SKM coordination committee

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday resigned from the coordination committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

"To give priority to coordination between all the mass movements and Opposition political parties, I should be relieved of the responsibility of the Coordination Committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha," Yadav wrote in his resignation letter.

Yadav suggested the name of Jai Kisan Andolan president Avik Saha for the responsibilities.

Yadav further said that being a member of "Jai Kisan Andolan", he will always be a soldier of the SKM.

Yadav, who is also the chief Swaraj India was among the key leaders of the farmers' protest held on the borders of Delhi last year against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.