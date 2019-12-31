Yogi Adityanath a sanyasi, not merely saffron-clad saint: Giriraj Singh

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Amid uproar over Priyanka Gandhi's saffron remark on Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Adityanath has been following the tradition of a sanyasi (sage) and he is not a merely saffron-clad saint.

"Yogi Adityanath comes from a long tradition of a sanyasi and he is not 'bagwa dhari.' And Saffron is the soul of India and nobody can easily confine it in words," said Singh.

This comes after earlier on Monday Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a press conference had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.

In a veiled attack, Adityanath responded by saying that those people who have got the politics in legacy would not understand the meaning of people's service.

Singh also accused Congress of designating Saffron as a symbol of terrorism and abusing it over the years on several occasion.

"It has been in the tradition of "sanatan" to show the direction to the society. And in that tradition, Yogi Adityanath is 'saffron saint' who is paving the way for the state of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

He further said that people should remember how the saffron has been repeatedly abused by Congress. (ANI)