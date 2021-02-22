Yogi Adityanath accuses Kerala govt of taking no action to curb 'love jihad'

Kasargod (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday raked up the issue of 'love jihad' alleging that the Kerala government is doing nothing to curb it.

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Adityanath flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod, Kerala in presence of state party president K Surendran.

Addressing the party event, Adityanath said, "In 2009, a Kerala court said that love jihad is part of a conspiracy to make Kerala an Islamic state. Despite this, the government is sleeping and doesn't care about the conspiracy against Kerala and the country. No effective step has been taken. That is why Kerala needs BJP."



"In 2009, the Kerala High Court drawn the government's attention towards 'love jihad'. But the government here could not make any law against 'love jihad'. But the Uttar Pradesh government has made a strict law against 'love jihad'," he added.

He also hit out at rivals Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM and Congress and said, "Whether it was CPM government or Congress government, they have not done anything but corruption. They have been playing with the feelings of people and created chaos in Kerala for political gains."



A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the concluding session of the rally on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

