Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence here.



The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital and is scheduled to meet the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, to discuss the government formation in the state.

He is also slated to meet the BJP chief JP Nadda and party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh later this evening. Discussion on the names of probable faces in the new state Cabinet is likely to be on the top agenda during the deliberations of Adityanath with the top leaders of the BJP.

Notably, this is Adityanath's first visit to the national capital after winning the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

