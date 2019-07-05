Yogi Adityanath promises piped water to every household in UP within two years

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that every household in the state will receive piped water within two years.

"Every rural household will receive piped water in the state within two years. This project will start from Bundelkhand region by the end of August," said Yogi while addressing district magistrates through a video conference here.

Adityanath said the state government has already begun work on the piped water program.

The chief minister also said that the clean Ganga is "his government's number one responsibility".

"To make Ganga clean, committees have been constituted in the district near the bank of the river," he added.

Yogi asserted that as many as 15 rivers, which have gone dry, will be rejuvenated in the coming months. "Ponds are an effective medium for the conservation of water and the Uttar Pradesh government is working to rejuvenate them, too," said Adityanath.

He also said that people will be educated about rainwater harvesting in the state. (ANI)