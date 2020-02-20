Yogi Adityanath resorting to language that is going to create anarchy: BSP

Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath over his remark that 'if someone comes out with the intent of dying, how would he remain alive', saying that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's statements were going beyond the "parameters of the Indian Constitution".

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "Everyday Yogi Adityanath is making such statements which go beyond the parameters of the Indian Constitution. I think the Supreme Court and the High court should take note of this. Yogi Adityanath is trying to create extra-constitutional, extra-democratic traditions, which are very dangerous and can create anarchy in this country."

"This statement from the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is condemnable and is shameful. He is resorting to a language that is going to create anarchy," he added.

Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that people who were killed during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh did not die due to police firing but rather died in firing among themselves.

Speaking about the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in state assembly, "There were no riots in Uttar Pradesh. If someone comes out with the intent of dying, how will he remain alive? No one died in police firing." (ANI)