Yogi Adityanath turns 47, leaders extend birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): As Yogi Adityanath turned 47 on Wednesday, birthday greetings poured in for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"Greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. Yogi Ji has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also extended her wishes to Adityanath, terming him as hardworking and a progressive chief minister.

"Happy birthday to Uttar Pradesh's progressive and hardworking Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. Under your guidance, UP will progress in the path of development and will break new records on progress. I also pray for your good health and longevity," she said.

Newly sworn-in Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Wishing Sh @myogiadityanath ji a wonderful birthday; he has been working for social progress, economic prosperity and development of his state with decisiveness. Good wishes for your health & happiness."

Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje too extended greetings to Adityanath.

"Birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Sri @myogiadityanath. May God bless him with long healthy life & all success in his endeavours," she tweeted.

Born as Ajay Bisht in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand in 1972, Adityanath completed his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Adityanath joined the Ayodhya Ram temple movement in the 1990s. He also came under the influence of Mahant Avaidyanath, the chief priest of the Gorakhnath Math and became his disciple.

Subsequently, he was given the current name and was designated as the successor of Mahant Avaidyanath.

At 26, Adityanath was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998. He was a five-time MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Adityanath was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, after BJP swept the Assembly elections in the state, where it won 312 out of 403 seats. (ANI)