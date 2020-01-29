Yogi Aditynath to hold rallies to woo voters ahead of Delhi polls

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Banking on his credentials as a star campaigner for the party, Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to rope in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections.

Sources in the party have confirmed that Adityanath will address approximately 12 rallies. However, locations for only six of them have been finalised till now

In his first public address that is scheduled for February 1, Adityanath would be addressing two assembly constituencies -- Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad. The second public address would be in Adarsh Nagar and the third would be in Narela and Bawana while the fourth would be in Rohini and Badli.

"There is a demand for Yogi's rallies in Delhi and there are just a few days left for campaigning. So, we decided to club two assembly constituencies for him," stated a senior party leader.

On February 2, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister would be addressing one rally in Okhla and Badarpur assembly constituencies and second would be for Tuglakabad and Kalkaji constituencies.

"However, the plan for Yogi's 12 rallies in the national capital is tentative and can be changed as per his availability and feedback we receive from the ground," stated a senior leader.

Adityanath's schedule for rallies is being finalised and as a majority of the population from Uttar Pradesh is centralised in East Delhi and West Delhi, the BJP has decided to conduct his maximum rallies in these two parts of the city, the party leader added.

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

