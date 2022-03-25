Yogi govt 2.0 to speed up work to resolve stray cattle issue

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): With the stage all set for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath's swearing-in ceremony today, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday said that the BJP government will speed up the work to resolve the stray cattle menace.

Sharma also said that the BJP government's public-centric policies are the reason behind his party returning to power with a majority.

"It's a historic event in the politics of Uttar Pradesh as it is for the first time after a span of 37 years that a party has been re-elected to power in UP under the same leadership. It's the fruit of all the public-centric policies adopted by our government. We will speed up the work related to stray animals in UP, especially cows," he told ANI.

Earlier, Adityanath had promised that if the BJP forms the government then it would give Rs 900-1,000 every month to the farmers who will adopt and take care of stray cattle. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the issue during the poll campaign.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Sharma said around 70,000 passes have been issued for people to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today.

"The event is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we have also invited all the important dignitaries of the state to attend the event as well," he said. (ANI)