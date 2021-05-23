Yogi govt has perpetrated hate against Muslims in UP, says Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted to the Unnao incident where a vegetable vendor succumbed to injuries after Uttar Pradesh police mercilessly beat him for selling vegetables during the lockdown and said the Yogi government has perpetrated hate against Muslims in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "If the boy's name is not Faisal and he is a Hindu with a Hindu name like Vivek Tiwari, then the Yogi Adityanath's government would have apologised to the family and immediately released an ex gratia to the deceased family members."

He said such incidents show that the Uttar Pradesh government has perpetrated hate against Muslims living in the state.

He said that empirical evidence shows that nearly 56 per cent of Uttar Pradesh police believes that Muslims are criminals even before a proper investigation has taken place.

He said, "This hate towards Muslims is reflected in the UP police towards Muslim youth of the state."

Owaisi said that he condemns this act and said that this is another black mark on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh headed by Yogi Adityanath.

Regarding the shortage of Covid vaccine doses across the country, Owaisi said, "I would ask the Modi government to enlighten the nation why is it that on 8 April, 36.5 lakh people were administered Covid vaccine while on May 20 only 13.6 lakh vaccines were administered."

He questioned whether the Modi government is still exporting vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to foreign countries and if not then where are the vaccines in the country.

He said, "Because of Modi's wrong policy, wrong vision and not behaving like a statesman, many states in this country including Telangana are not having vaccine doses and are putting a halt to the vaccination drive."

He said that this is costing the lives of many Indians because of the Modi government does not have a vaccination strategy and disregards the scientific community.

He said that it is the obligation of the Modi government to save the lives of people. He questioned why is it that the Central Government is holding back all the required drugs that are used for the treatment of Covid and the Black fungus infections.

"By doing so, the Modi Government is neglecting its duties regarding the welfare of the people of India and the Covid situation," said Owaisi.

He said it is shame on the part of the Indian Government that despite many experts telling time and again that a second wave is to hit India and now the Modi government is saying that it is ready for the third wave of Covid 19. (ANI)