Yogi govt took state's economy to Rs 31 lakh cr, UP now stands at 2nd position in India: Rajnath Singh

Agra (Uttar Pradesh), February 5 (ANI): Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking the state's economy from Rs 11 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 31 lakh crore, putting the state at the second place in India in economic development.

"With regards to the economy, UP which used to lag behind, today stands at number 2 position in the country," said Singh.

While addressing a public gathering in Agra during his day-long visit to the state, the Minister also praised CM Yogi for his action against criminals and creating fear in the hurts of "mafias" (known criminals).

Dubbing CM Yogi as "Buldozarwale Baba", Singh asked people in the rally, "Where are gundas (criminals)? Are they on roads or in jail?".

He said that criminals used to rule Uttar Pradesh during the regime of the Samajwadi Party but the situation has changed now due to exemplary work done by the Yogi government.

"The development of any state or country is based on better law and order. Yogi government did development focusing on law and order situation in the state. The situation has now changed in UP," said the Minister, adding "jab hoga Kanon ka shasan, tabhe vikas karega yogasan" (there will be development only when there is a rule of law).

The Union Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent statement in Parliament, where he blamed the BJP-led government's foreign policy which he claimed brought China and Pakistan together.

"Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament that because of our wrong foreign policies, Pakistan and China became friends. I think Rahul Gandhi is not aware that Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India when the Shaksgam valley was handed over by Pakistan to China," said the Union Minister.

"Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister when Karakoram highway was built in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was made in Congress' regime. You (Rahul Gandhi) are blaming the BJP government's policies for the friendship between China and Pakistan. It is a baseless allegation," said Singh said.

Referring to a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the Defence Minister said the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and even sacrificed their lives.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi over the number of casualties on the Chinese side, he said, "It means you will accept whatever Chinese mouthpiece Global Times says."

Singh referred to a report published in the Australian newspaper "The Klaxon", which stated the possibility of 38-50 Chinese casualties.

The senior BJP leader said he never raised a question over the valour of the Indian Army irrespective of which political party was in power.

Singh also said that, unlike other parties, BJP fulfilled all its promises made to the public.

The Minister informed how the BJP government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and brought Citizenship Amendment Act for the reliably persecuted Indians residing in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. (ANI)