Yogi takes dig at Akhilesh over free electricity promise

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that those who talk of providing "free electricity" had kept Uttar Pradesh in "dark".

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said, "Those who talk of providing 'electricity' for free, kept Uttar Pradesh in 'dark'. In his time, it was only darkness, what was left, only riots and curfew happened. When you will not give electricity than what will you give for 'free'?

He said that as soon as the BJP government was formed in the year 2017 they did three things including waiving the loans of the farmers.



"In the year 2017 as soon as the BJP government was formed, we did 03 things- 1. Illegal slaughterhouses closed, 2. Anti-Romeo Squad was formed for the protection of daughters. 3. Waived the loans of farmers," he said.

The BJP candidate from Gorakhpur further took a dig at SP and reminded them that when the Samajwadi Party government was formed in the year 2012, the first they did was to withdraw the cases of terrorists who attacked Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had promised that if his party is voted to power in 2022 assembly polls, the SP government would give 300 units of free power to all households in UP every month and free electricity to farmers for irrigation.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

