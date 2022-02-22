'You abuse people of UP, think they will support you': BJP's Aditi Singh slams Priyanka Gandhi over 'Bhaiya' remark

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): BJP candidate from Raebareli Aditi Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on unemployment and asked if there is any work done to address the issue in Congress-ruled states.

Speaking to ANI, Aditi targeted Priyanka over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remark during the campaign trail in Punjab.

"Priyanka Gandhi had the opportunity of fulfilling all the promises she has made during election campaigns. What did they (Congress) do in Punjab and other states ruled by them?" Singh asked.

"Which world are you in? You think you can abuse the people of UP-Bihar and still think people of UP will support you" she added apparently referring to Channi's "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remark.

Condemning the Congress for lack of development in the area, Singh said, "All the big schemes that come from the Centre do not reach Raebareli as they should. It was the constituency (Lok Sabha) of Sonia Gandhi, but no development has taken place."



"There is still a lot of development that needs to be done in Raebareli. Whatever development has happened in Raebareli has been done by my father, late Akhilesh Singh and in future, I will try to ensure maximum development," she added.

Singh also took a dig at Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and said that he should check the candidate list of his party to see the kind of people who were given a ticket.

"Ticket have been given to people on whom there are several criminal cases. Now the public is done from such things and has become intelligent; they are understanding and will choose their candidate very carefully," she said.

The Raebareli candidate also exuded confidence in winning the election with over 1,00,000 votes.

Aditi Singh had won the Raebareli Sadar seat as a Congress candidate in 2017. She switched sides and was fielded by the BJP from the same seat for the 2022 Assembly elections. (ANI)

