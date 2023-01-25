You are going to be the next PM, provide us water in canals first: Farmer to Nitish Kumar

Arrah (Bihar) [India], January 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on a visit to different blocks in the Bhojpur district during his Samadhan Yatra. During this, CM Nitish's program was organized in Tirthakoul village of Sandesh block when a farmer came out of the crowd and demanded water in the canal. The farmer said since you are going to become the PM next year, please provide us with water.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited two blocks of Bhojpur district during his Samadhan Yatra. On 19 January, CM Nitish's program was organized in Tirthakoul village of Sandesh block. Deputy CM and district in-charge minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present with him.

CM Nitish was on foot with heavy security around him. There was a crowd of people on both sides raising slogans of "Nitish Kumar Zindabad"

But a farmer was determined to put forward his words only after reaching Nitish Kumar. As soon as Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav passed in front of him, he started speaking to the Bihar CM.

The farmer started his talk with salutations but tried to expose government's shortcomings.

He said, "Pranam sir, water is not coming in the canal for 10 years. No development is coming here; water is not coming into the canal. We, farmers, are dying. You are the Chief Minister of Bihar. Not a drop of water is coming here. We will die of hunger. Save us, sir."

The farmer went on speaking continuously. During this, Nitish Kumar's body language changed completely. He was trying to figure out what the farmer was asking for.



This farmer of Sandesh block knew that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expecting to become the Prime Minister in 2024.



The farmer said, "Sir, you will become PM."

After this, it took some time for the District Magistrate Rajkumar to explain to the CM.

Then the farmer said calmly, 'Sir, water is not coming in the canal."

An officer asked what the matter was but the farmer repeated his point again and kept speaking about the canal.

After this, some officers explained the matter to Nitish Kumar. When this farmer of Sandesh was talking to the CM in the middle of the way, along with Nitish Kumar, government officials of Bihar as well as Bihar's Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha were also present.

The farmer complained to the CM about the lack of water in the canal of Sandesh block of Bhojpur district. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar listened to the farmer's words seriously.

Notably, this southern area of the Bhojpur district is famous as the rice bowl, but due to the lack of water in the canals, the farmers are distraught. Expressing his grief, a farmer appealed to the Chief Minister. For some time, all the people were taken aback. Later Nitish Kumar instructed the concerned officials to take immediate action on this. (ANI)

