'You can not stop person like Priyanka': Rober Vadra on Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra, on Monday, alleged that Uttar Pradesh Police "manhandled and mistreated" his wife and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while she was on her way to meet the families of victims of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Talking to ANI, Vadra asserted that he and his "family would continue their fight for the people of the country". He further alleged the government of using the Central investigating agencies against the people dissent against the system.

"You can not stop a person like Priyanka," said Vadra and further alleged that the UP Police pushed his wife while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

"I saw last night that how Priyanka was pushed around, her hands were twisted, she was caught by clothes. There was no warrant, all she was trying to do was meet the families of the people who lost their lives to sympathize," he said.

He further attacked the BJP-led government in the Centre on the issue of women safety, and said, "I saw on television how she was being mistreated and manhandled, and this government talks about women safety in this country".

Vadra said he is "very saddened to see lives have to be lost for the government to even focus and look and hear the farmers."



"People have to protest because nobody was listening to them for a long time," he said.

Asked about the compensation announced by the Yogi government for the victims' families, he said, "'Kya marna padega sune jane ke liye?' (Do the people have to die in order to be heard?) Now the Uttar Pradesh government is giving compensation, but giving a certain amount of money only after the person is dead is not enough."

"People only want to be heard," he added.

Vadra further alleged that the BJP-led government in the Centre is creating an economic disaster, adding that his "family" has always stood up for the people of India.

"When they (farmers) are not heard, a situation like this happens. My wife and her family always get up and they fight for people of India who are unheard, troubled and most affected by the economic disaster which this government has created."

Accusing the government of "troubling" him, Vadra said, "Last seven to eight years I was troubled by this government. It is totally incorrect what they have done. But, I get up and fight for the people."

"I, my son and daughter always worry for Priyanka, especially on Sunday after she left late at night. It was raining a lot and she said she wants to drive there," he added.

Commenting on the house arrest of several Congress leaders, he said, "For how long can you house arrest someone? They will get up and they will fight for the people. We have enough incidents of everybody suffering in India. Anybody raises their voice they use agency on them." (ANI)

