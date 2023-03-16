"You hold polls in Northeast...": Omar Abdullah asks reason for delay in J-K polls

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government and questioned the "rationale behind delaying" elections in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar said when it is asked to someone (without naming anyone), why do not you hold elections in J&K, they say Panchayats are functioning here.

"What does that mean? Are not Panchayats functioning in other parts of the country?", Omar Abdullah said while addressing workers in Budgam, claiming the BJP is aware they will be badly defeated when elections are held here.

"You conducted elections in Tripura and Nagaland? You are going to conduct elections in Karnataka? Are not panchayats functioning there? Then why are you not conducting elections here," he said

The dates to elect 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly have not been announced so far.

NC leader said that BJP is "gripped by fear" to conduct elections in J&K. "Is it because you are fearing that you will lose the elections?"

"They (BJP) know they will be badly defeated if elections are held here," Abdullah said.



NC Vice President said that people here are living under the wrong impression that the people in Jammu are very happy under the BJP rule. "We are the only party who have set out to stop the march of the BJP," he added. (ANI)

















