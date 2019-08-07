Young leaders warn Cong; say public sentiments is in BJP's favour on J-K

By Syed Mojiz Imam

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Even after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution slamming the BJP-led government for abrogating Article 370, four young leaders mainly RPN Singh, Jitin Prasad, Deepender Hooda and Jyotiraditya Scindia cautioned the party about public sentiments in favour of the BJP, sources said.

The CWC meeting held on Tuesday and passed a resolution stating the party deplores the "unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner" in which the Article 370 was abrogated.

The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of differences within the party on the abrogation of article 370. Party leader Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was its chief whip in Rajya Sabha, resigned after the party opposed the government's move. Other leaders including Scindia and Janardan Dwivedi have also supported Centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the four leaders said that Congress should consider the sentiments outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi encouraged everybody to have a view on it. He quietly listened to others' views then said that the government doesn't take the stakeholders into confidence. Tomorrow, they can declare Hindi as the official language in Tamil Nadu so, what will happen.

After the deliberation, the CWC was of the view that there was procedural fault and the government cannot make a state without taking assembly into confidence.

"I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into a union of India. Would have been better if the constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country's interest and I support this," Scindia tweeted hours before the meeting.

Earlier, Hooda also took a similar stand on the Centre's move.

"It is my opinion that Article 370 has no relevance in the 21st century and it should be revoked. It is also in the interest of the country's unity and people of Jammu and Kashmir that are an integral part of the party. But it is the responsibility of the current government to execute this in the environment of peace and belief," Hooda tweeted. (ANI)

