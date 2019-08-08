Your representative will be from you only: PM tells people of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their representatives would emerge from only among them.

"Aapka pratinidhi aap ke hi beech se ayeaga (your representative will be from you only)," he said in his address to the nation.

"We all want that in the upcoming time, Assembly elections should be held in Jammu Kashmir, a new government is formed and a new Chief Minister is made. I assure the people of Jammu Kashmir that you will get to elect your representative in a transparent manner," the Prime Minister said.

He said the Assembly elections will be conducted in the same transparent manner as the Panchayat elections.

"I will request the Governor to quickly complete the work for the constitution of Block Development Council which is pending for last two-three decades," said Modi.

"I have faith that after the abolition of Article 370 when the new Panchayat members get to work in the new system, they will do wonders," he said. (ANI)