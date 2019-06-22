Youth Akali Dal reminds Sidhu of his promise to resign if Rahul loses from Amethi

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): In a bid to corner Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Youth Akali Dal has asked him to respond to the posters asking to keep his promise of quitting politics if the Congress president Rahul Gandhi loses his traditional bastion of Amethi.

In one of the biggest upsets in this year's Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi lost from Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes to BJP's Smriti Irani. The seat was considered a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Posters asking Sidhu to keep his promise of quitting politics were seen at different places in the city on Saturday.

Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha said: "During the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu had announced that he would resign and leave politics if Rahul does not win from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh."

"It is high time the Cabinet Minister should respond to the people as posters asking for his resignation were seen in the city and other districts as well," said Gosha.

Sidhu at the time of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections had promised that he would quit politics if his party president Gandhi loses from Amethi Lok Sabha seat where he was contesting against Irani.

The posters with a picture of Sidhu read: "When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation."

The posters also carried Sidhu's statement: "I will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi."

On Friday, similar posters also surfaced in Mohali. (ANI)

