Amrish Ranjan Pandey, Media Head of Youth Congress speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Amrish Ranjan Pandey, Media Head of Youth Congress speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Youth Cong stages protest outside Gadkari's residence in Delhi over new Motor Vehicles Act

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Enraged over hefty fines for traffic violations in the new Motor Vehicle Act, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here.
"Whenever you brought a law then there would have an awareness programme before that. It is a doctorial Tughlaqi 'farmaan'. Hefty challans have been issued by traffic police for a small violation. This is unrealistic and unconstitutional. I hope Gadkari would understand our demands," Amrish Ranjan Pandey, Media Head of Youth Congress told ANI.
After the heavy fines introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police have hit the headlines.
However, Gadkari has said that the move has been taken to save people lives.
"Is it not the responsibility of the government to save the lives of the people? That is the spirit behind this law. It is not the intention of the government to increase fines to get revenue for the government," he said.
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Parliament in July and its increased fines came into effect from September 1. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:50 IST

Out of 213 Rajya Sabha MPs, 89 declared pecuniary interests: ADR

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Out of the total 213 sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha, 89 MPs have declared that they have a financial interest in under either of the categories -- remunerative directorship, regular remunerated activity, shareholding of controlling nature, paid consultancy or professio

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:50 IST

Sonia Gandhi to chair crucial meeting of Congress leaders today

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of senior party leaders here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:01 IST

Babri Masjid case: Court asks CBI to file report on Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A special CBI court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report stating that BJP leader Kalyan Singh is no longer in an incumbent government position.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:56 IST

Decriminalisation of Sec 377 a stepping stone, say LGBT activists

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A year since the Supreme Court overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the LGBT community, which gathered for a celebration here on Wednesday said as far as equal rights for the group was concerned, there still remains a long way to go.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:50 IST

Any talks with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere will be on PoK: Prasad

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 11 (ANI): The BJP-led government has demonstrated "boldness and decisiveness" in the first 100 days of its second term and if talks are held with Pakistan in a terror-free atmosphere, it will be on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:44 IST

Delhi: Woman shot dead, police apprehends husband

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Delhi Police have apprehended a man whose wife was allegedly shot dead at her residence in Vishwas Nagar here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:42 IST

Dara Shikoh was epitome of Indianness, says RSS leader Krishna Gopal

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Calling Mughal prince Dara Shikoh an epitome of Indianness, senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal said on Wednesday that had he been the emperor in place of Aurangzeb, Islam could have flourished more in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:41 IST

No plan to slash traffic violation fines, says Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday said that it had no plans to slash hefty fines for traffic violations under new rules and announced several measures to reduce rush at pollution checking centres.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:41 IST

Kejriwal requests Centre to denotify Ravidas temple land

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Weeks after activists went on a rampage, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the central government to denotify the forest land to facilitate the construction of Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad area in south Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:36 IST

BJP MP YS Chowdary slams 100 days of Reddy's governance as 'mere...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP, YS Chowdary has slammed the first 100 days of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP's governance in Andhra Pradesh as "mere vindictive" and not focused on development.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

News channels to carry one news bulletin with sign language per day

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): All news channels will carry at least one news bulletin with sign language interpretation per day while TV channels and service providers will run at least one show every week with subtitles, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

Online job portal, tallest ATC tower among major achievements of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The opening of India's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Delhi airport and launching of an online job portal for employers and job seekers in the aviation sector apart from flagging off digital programmes to help passengers are some of the key measures taken

Read More
iocl