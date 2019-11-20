Members of Indian Youth Congress protesting in New Delhi over withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family. Photo/ANI
Youth Congress protest removal of SPG cover to Gandhi family

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Youth Congress protestors on Wednesday staged a protest against the removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"The police are not letting us move ahead towards the Parliament so we will continue this protest while sitting here peacefully against the removal of SPG from the Gandhi family. They are conspiring to kill them with this" said a protestor.
He further said that the people will protect the Gandhi family and will not end their protest until their demand is fulfilled.
The protest by Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the party saw agitators jump over barricades and carry huge effigies with them as they shouted slogans and demanded that the SPG cover be reinstated. Police restrained the protestors.
The SPG security cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn last week by the central government after a security review. Their security detail was replaced with 'Z plus' security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The decision to withdraw SPG has faced heat from many Congress leaders including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary who also raised this issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Seeking to raise the issue during zero hour, Chowdhury said that the people were concerned over the withdrawal of SPG security to the family of former Prime Minister.
DMK leader TR Baalu also sought to raise the issue saying that there was threat perception to the Gandhi family.
Congress members had been protesting in the House since morning on the issue and had come near the Speaker's podium during question hour. (ANI)

