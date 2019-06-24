'Youth Congress to urge Rahul to not leave party president post'

New Delhi [India[, June 24 (ANI): With uncertainty looming over whether Rahul Gandhi will continue as Congress president, workers of Youth Congress will, on June 26, will make an appeal in front of their leader to not leave the post, sources said on Monday.

Though there was no official comment on the matter, the sources said that as many as 4,000 to 5,000 workers will make the appeal to Gandhi, who had, on May 25, offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

President of Youth Congress Keshav Yadav told ANI, "The workers will gather at his residence in New Delhi. We will assure him of our support."

Vice president of the Youth Congress B Shrinivas echoed similar sentiments.

"As many as 12 crore people have voted in favour of Rahul Gandhi. He must not quit from the post of president," said Shrinivas.

Later, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had unanimously rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as the party chief.

According to the sources, Gandhi is firm on his decision to quit, despite requests made by several leaders.

He has also put forth a request not to appoint anyone from the Gandhi family as the next president of the Congress party. (ANI)

