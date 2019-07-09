Youth Congress workers protest outside Mumbai hotel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Monday protested outside Sofitel Hotel here, where several disgruntled Karnataka legislators are currently staying.

Earlier today, all the ministers belonging to Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) put in their papers.

As many as 21 Congress ministers have resigned from the Council of Ministers.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy leads JDS-Congress coalition government in the state. The CMO said that the Council of Ministers would soon be restructured.

The current political crisis in the state will be resolved and the government will run smoothly, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had said earlier in the day.

The 13-month-old coalition government in the state slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.

JDS MLA H Vishwanath, however, had claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

However, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept their resignations. (ANI)

