Youth, farmers raising issues against Centre during Bharat Jodo Yatra: Nana Patole

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, youth, farmers and non-political people have been raising issues against the government at the Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patole said, "People know about unemployment and farmer issues. During Bharat Jodo Yatra, youth, farmers and non-political people are telling us about their problems. After listening to them, we know that they are unhappy with the current government. We get to know how much people are disturbed by the present government."

Patole slammed the Maharashtra government on manufacturing projects allegedly shifting to Madhya Pradesh.

"It is an ED government and selling all the projects to other states. We met Governor over this issue but he also not taking any action. I think he is also working under central pressure," he added.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said Bharat Jodo Yatra has received a great response from people.



Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently at its Maharashtra leg.

The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 km.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have also agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. (ANI)

