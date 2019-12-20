Youth protesting as they feel country heading in wrong direction: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Friday took part in a protest at India Gate against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that youth were taking to streets as they feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Speaking to ANI here, Khurshid said that the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act shows "restlessness" prevailing in the youth of the country.

"This protest shows that there is a sense of restlessness among the youth. They are protesting to save the Constitution," Khurshid said.

"They feel that the country is heading towards the wrong direction. They are protesting against it as they do not want to be blamed for it," he added.

He said that the Narendra Modi government did not take the country into confidence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"You can make a law but if people of the country are not taken in confidence, nothing would materialise," he said.

Protests have been held in various parts of the country against the new law which was enacted earlier this month. (ANI)