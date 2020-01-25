Youths of Northeast won't let conspiracy succeed: Jitendra Singh on Sharjeel Imam's video

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday slammed the statements issued by Sharjeel Imam, one of the main organisers of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh here, in which he had allegedly called to 'cut off Assam from the rest of India.'

"Today Northeast has become the favorite destination for start-ups from across the country. The region has come closer to the rest of the country due to the constant efforts of the government in the last 5.5 years. I believe, the conspiracy will not be successful because the youths of Northeast are aware and intelligent," Singh told ANI here.

Terming it a case of 'petty politics' being played by some leaders, Singh condemned the statement.

"These types of statements both enrage and sadden us. These people are unhappy with the peace and prosperity in the Northeast and now want to break the country for their petty politics," he said.

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest, is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this will happen, only then the Centre will listen to us," he is heard further saying in the video.

BJP leaders had condemned the speech made by Imam, with the Assam government stating it will file a complaint against him over his statement. (ANI)

