YS Sharmila to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament over irregularities in Telangana's Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Monday announced to conduct a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament in the national capital tomorrow demanding action against alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in the state.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project or KLIP is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in Kaleshwaram, Bhupalpally, Telangana

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Sharmila expressed disappointment against the authorities for not initiating any action, audit, or investigation into the alleged irregularities which she claimed was "already in public", she said that she had to resort to this step to draw the attention of the entire nation and the Parliamentarians towards the "biggest fiasco of Telangana".

"Tomorrow, I will walk from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament House to let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam and our tireless fight in the last two years. The project cost was escalated from Rs 38,500 crores to Rs 1.20 lakh crores but yesterday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land had been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family," she alleged.

"KCR's redesign conspiracy itself was motivated by his intention to loot the exchequer, and the project quality was so poor that it crumbled within three years. While 2 TMCs per day could be utlised, they did not even close it with half-a-TMC, proving that the entire 1.20 lakh crores of rupees were down in the drain," Sharmila added.

She alleged that Chief Minister KCR is "full of lies and dishonesty".

"Besides, the debt servicing cost and power bills are all forcing Telangana to bleed. KCR is full of lies and dishonesty while the late YSR even ensured canal works were almost complete. All KCR had to do was continue the original plan and execute it," she said.



"Today, entire India has the right to seek an explanation, as every Indian's money was looted to give contract to one company, the favourite one with KCR. The Central finance institutions extended debt to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, so the country is at a loss," the YSR Telangana Party chief added.

She dubbed the Kaleshwaram project as a "disaster and a blot" and alleged KCR's change of stance on the project.

"The Kaleshwaram project is such a disaster and a blot that KCR who had earlier flaunted it as a monument and a tourist destination, today doesn't let media or the opposition anywhere closer to it. The opposition leaders in the state are mum, and so are the central ministers who do lip service but won't act. Are all these people taken care of by Megha Krishna Reddy?" she said.

Stating that only the YSR Telangana Party is the only party to fight against the project, she said that she will continue the "war" until the Parliament takes up the matter.

"We have been the only party fighting against the project. We met everyone, from the ED to the CAG. We will continue to wage this war until the Parliament takes it up. I invite all Telangana MPs to join me in this fight for the 4-crore people of Telangana. While the nine BRS MPs are puppets in their boss's hands, I am sure the others can join, extend solidarity, and give hapless farmers a ray of confidence and hope," she said.

She appealed to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs to take a stance on the issue.

"I appeal to the BRS MPs to introspect and take a stance. You could relentlessly fight for your CM's tainted daughter, but won't show the same commitment for the people who have voted for you. Aren't you shameless? The Taliban of Telangana is looting the state and attacking those who are raising their voices," she said. (ANI)

