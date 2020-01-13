YSRCP accuses Chandrababu Naidu of creating unrest by sharing fake videos, photos over protests against 3-capital proposal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday accused TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to create unrest in Andhra Pradesh by sharing fake videos and photographs on social media over the protests against the three-capital proposal in Amaravati region.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party alleged that a "well-planned political conspiracy" is being executed by the opposition to disturb law and order in the state and said that the fake videos and photos are being circulated to create tensions in the region and provoke farmers against the ruling government.

The party further stated that videos and photographs on social media were later found to be malicious, fabricated and not related to the protests in Amaravati.

"A video in which a person attempts suicide by touching an electric transformer is now viral on social media and claims that a capital city region farmer committed suicide due to defamation after police filed a case against him. But the post on social media was fake. During the fact check, it was found that the origin of the video was from Madurai in Tamil Nadu where a man attempts suicide after his wife's death and the said person was admitted to a government hospital and now out of danger," the YSRCP said in a press release.

Alleging that the opposition is working under a game-plan to defame the government, the party said, "Needless to say that such barbaric tricks being played by the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his henchmen to provoke farmers and capital city region people to create unrest across the state, prevail tension, disturb the law and order for the political existence and protect the properties in the capital city region to benefit a specific community."

"In another viral post, some unrelated photos which claim capital city region women were beaten up by police were found to be fake and fabricated. Moreover, the same post was used to spread fake news on CAA protests. The post claimed that women are West Bengal travellers in train injured in stone-pelting. It was unsophisticated that a leader like Pawan Kalyan has shown these fake posts to media as capital city region women," the party said.

"Chalasani Srinivas has used the photos of November 29, 2017 aqua park protest where the Chandrababu Naidu led government had harshly dragged the women. These images were now used as women in the Amaravati protest. Srinivas, who was said to be an intellectual was promoting fake news on social media and was visible on media channels that are in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)," it added.

For the last few days, protests are being held in and around Amaravati over the state government's proposal to set up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

